LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Davis Planning Recall Petition

 Monday, January 30, 2017 - 04:58 Updated 11 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
I have asked the Governor for an audit.  We have no response.

I will begin immediately to form a committee of citizens to begin a petition for recall.

This may include more than the Mayor.

The Mayor plainly said on the Tom Roten morning show that this was his fault.

He is not exactly correct.

The Mayor is the responsibility of the council.  If they are satisfied that he is doing the job and doing it well then they are saying that by not commenting on this issue.

This is their job and I reminded them of this Monday.

They are also complicit in this action by allowing our streets to be less safe and our insurance fees for auto and home to rise as they will.

These cuts are merely moving in the wrong direction.

Example

Moving an investigation officer to head planning is merely stacking more into city hall.

All of these cuts are in the wrong place. City hall is heavy and needs reduced. City hall Staff should be reduced by 50% sounds harsh but it won't be when you need help and can't get it.

 

Steven J. Davis
Founder
League of Principled Citizens
League of Principled Men

