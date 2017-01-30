Most read
- OUT OF BOX: Go Fund Me Challenge Seeks to Help Laid off HPD and HFD members
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Davis Planning Recall Petition
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- CORRECTION: Probationary Firefighters Laid Off --- Who They Are
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Statement from President Gilbert regarding Trump executive order
- Huntington woman pleads guilty to federal heroin charge
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Davis Planning Recall Petition
This may include more than the Mayor.
The Mayor plainly said on the Tom Roten morning show that this was his fault.
He is not exactly correct.
The Mayor is the responsibility of the council. If they are satisfied that he is doing the job and doing it well then they are saying that by not commenting on this issue.
This is their job and I reminded them of this Monday.
They are also complicit in this action by allowing our streets to be less safe and our insurance fees for auto and home to rise as they will.
These cuts are merely moving in the wrong direction.
Example
Moving an investigation officer to head planning is merely stacking more into city hall.
All of these cuts are in the wrong place. City hall is heavy and needs reduced. City hall Staff should be reduced by 50% sounds harsh but it won't be when you need help and can't get it.
Steven J. Davis
Founder
League of Principled Citizens
League of Principled Men