Most read
- OUT OF BOX: Go Fund Me Challenge Seeks to Help Laid off HPD and HFD members
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Davis Planning Recall Petition
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- CORRECTION: Probationary Firefighters Laid Off --- Who They Are
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Statement from President Gilbert regarding Trump executive order
- Huntington woman pleads guilty to federal heroin charge
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
OUT OF BOX: Go Fund Me Challenge Seeks to Help Laid off HPD and HFD members
"On January 26, these men were told to turn in their gear and given layoff notices. These men uprooted their lives to become police officers and took an oath to faithfully serve the City of Huntington. Their thanks from Mayor Williams were layoffs that took effect immediately with only a few minutes notice. Now these men are faced with telling their families that they no longer have a job and are not able to provide for them."
$410 has been raised.
The site is: https://www.gofundme.com/save-huntington-police-department
A similar campaign has been initiated on behalf of the Huntington Firefighters.
The site is: https://www.gofundme.com/iaff-289-firefighters-layoff-relief
$925 has been raised.
HNN does not vouch for the "GoFundMe" site other than those statements provided on the web site. This is informational, however, the petition is backed by many union members.