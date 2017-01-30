OUT OF BOX: Go Fund Me Challenge Seeks to Help Laid off HPD and HFD members

These eleven Huntington Police Officers started their career with the City of Huntington Police Department not even a year ago. Some have only been at the Police Academy for 3 weeks.

"On January 26, these men were told to turn in their gear and given layoff notices. These men uprooted their lives to become police officers and took an oath to faithfully serve the City of Huntington. Their thanks from Mayor Williams were layoffs that took effect immediately with only a few minutes notice. Now these men are faced with telling their families that they no longer have a job and are not able to provide for them."



$410 has been raised.

The site is: https://www.gofundme.com/save-huntington-police-department

A similar campaign has been initiated on behalf of the Huntington Firefighters.

The site is: https://www.gofundme.com/iaff-289-firefighters-layoff-relief

$925 has been raised.

