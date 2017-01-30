"Hidden Faces" Wins Best Cast at SAG Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

MAHERSHALA ALI / Juan – “MOONLIGHT” (A24)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

VIOLA DAVIS / Rose Maxson – “FENCES” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

HIDDEN FIGURES (20th Century Fox)

MAHERSHALA ALI / Col. Jim Johnson

KEVIN COSTNER / Al Harrison

KIRSTEN DUNST / Vivian Mitchell

TARAJI P. HENSON / Katherine G. Johnson

ALDIS HODGE / Levi Jackson

JANELLE MONÁE / Mary Jackson

JIM PARSONS / Paul Stafford

GLEN POWELL / John Glenn

OCTAVIA SPENCER / Dorothy Vaughan

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

BRYAN CRANSTON / President Lyndon B. Johnson – “ALL THE WAY” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

SARAH PAULSON / Marcia Clark – “THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY” (FX Networks)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JOHN LITHGOW / Winston Churchill – “THE CROWN” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

CLAIRE FOY / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / President Selina Meyer – “VEEP” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

STRANGER THINGS (Netflix)

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Eleven

CARA BUONO / Karen Wheeler

JOE CHREST / Ted Wheeler

NATALIA DYER / Nancy Wheeler

DAVID HARBOUR / Jim Hopper

CHARLIE HEATON / Jonathan Byers

JOE KEERY / Steve Harrington

GATEN MATARAZZO / Dustin Henderson

CALEB McLAUGHLIN / Lucas Sinclair

MATTHEW MODINE / Dr. Martin Brenner

ROB MORGAN / Officer Powell

JOHN PAUL REYNOLDS / Officer Callahan

WINONA RYDER / Joyce Byers

NOAH SCHNAPP / Will Byers

MARK STEGER / The Monster

FINN WOLFHARD / Mike Wheeler

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix)

UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren

ALAN AISENBERG / Baxter “Gerber” Bayley

DANIELLE BROOKS / Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson

BLAIR BROWN / Judy King

JACKIE CRUZ / Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales

LEA DeLARIA / Big Boo

BETH DOVER / Linda Ferguson

KIMIKO GLENN / Brook Soso

ANNIE GOLDEN / Norma Romano

LAURA GOMEZ / Blanca Flores

DIANE GUERRERO / Maritza Ramos

MICHAEL J. HARNEY / Sam Healy

BRAD WILLIAM HENKE / Desi Piscatella

VICKY JEUDY / Janae Watson

JULIE LAKE / Angie Rice

SELENIS LEYVA / Gloria Mendoza

NATASHA LYONNE / Nicky Nichols

TARYN MANNING / Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett

JAMES McMENAMIN / Charlie “Donuts” Coates

ADRIENNE C. MOORE / Cindy “Black Cindy” Hayes

KATE MULGREW / Galina “Red” Reznikov

EMMA MYLES / Leanne Taylor

MATT PETERS / Joel Luschek

LORI PETTY / Lolly Whitehill

JESSICA PIMENTEL / Maria Ruiz

DASCHA POLANCO / Dayanara “Daya” Diaz

LAURA PREPON / Alex Vause

JOLENE PURDY / Stephanie Hapakuka

ELIZABETH RODRIGUEZ / Aleida Diaz

NICK SANDOW / Joe Caputo

ABIGAIL SAVAGE / Gina Murphy

TAYLOR SCHILLING / Piper Chapman

CONSTANCE SHULMAN / Erica “Yoga” Jones

DALE SOULES / Frieda Berlin

YAEL STONE / Lorna Morello

LIN TUCCI / Anita DeMarco

SAMIRA WILEY / Poussey Washington

STUNT ENSEMBLES

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“HACKSAW RIDGE” (Lionsgate)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

53rd Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

LILY TOMLIN



One of the awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards® annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year. Of the top industry honors presented to actors, only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers’ peers in SAG-AFTRA, which this year number 121,546. The SAG Awards was the first televised awards show to acknowledge the work of union members and the first to present awards to motion picture casts and television ensembles. For more information about the SAG Awards®, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about.