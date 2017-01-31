Marshall School of Medicine recognizes Jerome Puryear Jr., M.D.

Jerome Puryear Jr., M.D., is a 1997 graduate of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and a practicing interventional and diagnostic neuroradiologist at Kettering Network Radiology Inc. in Kettering, Ohio.

In 2011, Puryear and his wife, Dr. Latonya Brown-Puryear, established a scholarship for the School of Medicine in memory of his mother, Ethel Robinson Puryear, and to help nurture a more diverse student body at the School of Medicine.

The scholarship, the Dr. Jerome Puryear Jr. and Dr. Latonya Brown-Puryear Diversity Scholarship Endowment, is awarded annually to an entering medical student who demonstrates financial need. First preference will be to qualified students who are members of minority groups.

When interviewed about the scholarship, Puryear credited his mother, who was a surgical nurse, with sparking his interest in medicine.

“Early on I saw her commitment to something she loved to do,” Puryear said. “Plus, I had a keen interest in science in high school. From the beginning, I had a special affinity for the oncology population. The death of my mother from multiple myeloma even further inspired me to address oncology patients.”

Puryear, in commenting on his experience at the Marshall School of Medicine, said the faculty commitment to students was unparalleled.

“They were good at what they did and they really wanted you to learn,” he said. “The overall experience was fantastic. For this reason, I think every student and alumnus should contribute to the school as well.”

The SOM’s Office of Diversity strives to recruit a diverse population of medical students, said Dr. Shelvy Campbell, assistant dean of diversity. Diversity in background, outlook and interest is inherent in the practice of medicine.

For information about diversity programs at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, visit http://jcesom.marshall.edu/students/diversity/or contact Campbell by e-mailing campbels@marshall.edu.