Detroit man sentenced to federal prison for heroin conspiracy
Between January 2013 and July 21, 2014, Latham conspired with other individuals to distribute heroin in the Point Pleasant area of Mason County. During the conspiracy, Latham and others would frequently transport heroin from Columbus and Chillicothe to a residence in Gallipolis, where they would store and prepare the heroin for distribution. Members of the conspiracy would then distribute the heroin to customers in Gallipolis and to customers who traveled from Point Pleasant. Latham and others also frequently traveled to Point Pleasant, where they used various residences to conduct distributions. Latham admitted that he was responsible for distributing up to 700 grams of heroin during the conspiracy.
The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, which includes the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the Gallia-Meigs County, Ohio, Major Crimes Task Force, conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.
This prosecution was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.