Mason County man pleads guilty to bringing weapon on cane into Huntington federal courthouse

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Mason County man who was caught by court security with a weapon while entering the Sidney L. Christie United States Courthouse and Federal Building in Huntington in April 2016 pleaded guilty , according to United States Attorney Carol Casto. Sidney Huddleston, III, 69, of Apple Grove, entered his guilty plea to attempted possession of a dangerous weapon in a federal court facility.

On April 12, 2016, Huddleston entered the federal courthouse in Huntington and approached the security screening station. Huddleston informed a court security officer that he was there to see his probation officer. Huddleston was walking with a cane and provided the cane to the officer to be x-rayed. The officer subsequently discovered that the cane was concealing a sword-type blade attached to the top handle of the cane. The blade was approximately 14 inches in length and was accessible by unscrewing the handle of the cane from the shaft. Huddleston was detained and provided a statement to an officer, admitting that he knew the cane concealed the blade.

Huddleston faces up to two years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 1, 2017.

The United States Marshals Service conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.