Walk-in services scaled back at State Tax Department locations

 Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 04:00 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – Effective immediately walk-in services at West Virginia State Tax Department locations across the state are being scaled back because of budgetary and staffing constraints.

 

As a part of the reconfiguration of walk-in services, Tax Department employees will no longer be permitted to prepare state tax returns for walk-in customers.

 

Services for walk-ins at all regional locations are now limited to:

 

·             Accepting completed tax returns along with any payments due.

·             Preparing vouchers for taxpayers and accepting billing payments.

·             Resolving issues regarding letters received by taxpayers.

·             Providing Letters of Good Standing to taxpayers.

·             Providing both the state’s Personal Income Tax and Business Registration booklets in hard copy.

·             Issuing new and duplicate Business Registration Certificates.

 

Those taxpayers seeking help on their Personal Income Tax returns do have options for free tax preparation through a number of nonprofit organizations such as VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and TCE (Tax Counseling for the Elderly). In West Virginia these IRS-sanctioned programs are provided through the West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families, United Way and AARP. For a list of options, go to http://tax.wv.gov/Individuals/WalkInServices/Pages/WalkInServices.aspx

 

Tax Commissioner Dale W. Steager said budgetary constraints drove the decision to limit walk-in services.

 

“Regardless of how we got here, we truly believe taxpayers will be better served by having one of these organizations prepare their returns,” Steager said.

