Huntington Road and Waterline Repairs

-- Honeysuckle Lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road repair and bank stabilization. This project could last for up to 5 days, depending on the weather.

-- 10th Street from 8th to 9th avenues will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water line repairs. The 10th Street underpass will remain open.