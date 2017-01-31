Most read
Huntington Road and Waterline Repairs
-- Honeysuckle Lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road repair and bank stabilization. This project could last for up to 5 days, depending on the weather.
-- 10th Street from 8th to 9th avenues will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water line repairs. The 10th Street underpass will remain open.