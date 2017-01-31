Heads Up Pet Rescue Announced

SynTech Creative of Huntington, WV is proud to announce the newest addition to the Heads Up family of alerting systems entitled “Heads Up Pet Rescue” (HUPR). This new system will allow animal care individuals and organizations, such as AARF, Boyd County Animal Shelter, ASAP (who will post for Huntington Cabell/Wayne), One by One Animal Advocates, and Little Victories.

th e ability to inform the public of Missing Pets, Found Pets, Adoptions, Special/ Emergency Information, Events, Volunteer/ Donation s , S uccess Stories and more. The App will have its official launch on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the A shland PetSmart during the “ Kitten Bowl ” event from 12:00pm - 6:00pm. Users who download the app can select from various geographical areas from which they wish to rec eive notifications. More areas are added each time a specific geographical area adopts the system. Users can select which categories of information they wish to receive. Users are not required to provide ANY personal information Any alert can be shared through various forms of Social Media, Text Messaging Services, Email, etc. depending on the types of applications that exist on a user’s specific device. The information in the alert cannot be modified during a share. Alerts come in as Push Notifications. This means as long as a device has a provider signal or Wi - Fi, the device will receive the alert. Alerts may contain the following information: Details about the alert, a map showing the affected area, up to 10 images, up to 10 documents, website links and an add to calendar feature. No two alerts will contain the same elements.  Alerts are generated by authorized personnel affiliated with Pet Rescue: Animal Shelters, Rescue Groups, Veterinarians, etc. These “D elegates” can generate alerts from a web browser or from the app itself. Only Authorized Delegates have credentials to log in to the app.  $1.00 from each download is applied to the Heads Up Direct Animal Care Fund. Participants in the program are eligible to receive reimbursement for any direct animal care provided by their respective organization. Heads Up P e t Rescue is now available in the Google Play Store, and Apple App Store, or you may visit http://headsuppetrescue.com for more information.

