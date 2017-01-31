Auditor Could Render City Performance Evaluation

 Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 11:28 by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

A state legislator has revealed that the state auditor can render a "performance evaluation" for entities within the State of WV to "see if taxpayer dollars are being used effectively and efficiently," a post from Kelli Sobonya said.

She has asked Huntington City Council to pass a resolution requesting an evaluation in light of the public safety layoffs authorized last week.

