Huntington Overdoses Spike; Elephant Drug Here

Merry reported 32 overdoses in the week of Jan 22-28, 2017, which has "doubled" since last year.

Drug overdoses are "getting worse" said Gordon Merry, executive director of the Cabell County Emergency Medical Service.

The director in a brief interview with HNN responded to a burst of social media posts that pointed to a strong spike over the weekend. The figures provided by Merry countered the Facebook statements that similar numbers had occurred in three, not seven, days. Merry's figures do not include deaths, he said.

Almost concurrently, Scott Lemley, Mayor's Office of Drug Control Policy, confirmed that the elephant tranquilizer mixed with heroin i.e. carfentanil had taken 60 lives in 2016 within the city limits. Cabell County had 12 deaths.

The death numbers could rise as they are dependent on toxicology reports.

Merry concurred with statistics provided to the Herald Dispatch. Huntington had 1,163 nonfatal overdoses in 2016, up from 716 in 2015. Cabell County responders had 241, up from 158 in 2015.

The EMS director has no answer for reducing the painkiller, heroin and now Elephant drug plague except "don't take it."

Merry recited a Monday , Jan. 30 incident in which "a guy overdosed , got belligerent, [Huntington Municipal Court] fined him, turned him loose, and [later that day ] again overdosed."

That would solidify a statement he gave last week: "It's getting worse. There's no end to this. It's becoming a revolving door. That's what's so frustrating. We need to get these people in treatment, and that's not happening."

He anticipates that the epidemic will mount, adding, "losing police officers is not going to help the situation." Merry could not provide a professional opinion on whether the use of narcam / naloxone which reverses the OD impact on the body hurts or helps. "They don't care one way or the other," he said rendering a personal opinion, "as long as they get heroin... they just want their next fix."