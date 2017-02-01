THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STORY: City of Huntington Tells What Led to Budget Crisis & Layoffs

ANSWER: There are three primary issues that have led to this year’s budget deficit.

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about the city's budget deficit that have been presented to city officials in recent days:

The first is police and fire pensions. In October 2016, four months into the fiscal year, the city was notified by the Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System the city would be forced to increase its pension obligation by $1,418,258 million this fiscal year because of changes the board was making to its life expectancy formula. This is an increase that the city must account in future annual budgets.

The second issue is health care costs, which are on pace to exceed this year’s budgeted amount by approximately $1.8 million. Health care costs increased nearly 70 percent between fiscal years 2011-2016 (from $5.69 million to $9.65 million).

The third issue is overspending in the budgets of the Police and Fire departments. In mid-January, the Police Department faced a budget deficit of approximately $600,000, while the Fire Department faced a budget deficit of approximately $1.7 million. Mayor Williams’ administration and the command staffs for both departments were able to reduce those deficits to $400,000 for the Police Department and $1.1 million for the Fire Department.

However, the command staffs of each department and the union leadership did not present any further recommendations that could have legally avoided layoffs.

2.) Could a reduction in pay for public safety employees or furloughs for other city employees have prevented reductions in force?

ANSWER: The city attorney offered a legal opinion that reducing pay for police officers and firefighters was not legal. Furthermore, police officers and firefighters are civil service employees and have the right to appeal reductions in pay to their respective civil service boards and in circuit court. Furloughs for other city employees, meanwhile, are viewed as temporary fix to long-term costs such as pensions and health care.

3.) Will these reductions in force and operational cuts resolve the city’s budget problems?

ANSWER: The reductions in force and operational cuts that were authorized on Thursday, Jan. 26, reduced the projected budget deficit from $4.8 million to $2.2 million. In the meantime, the city will do everything in its power to avoid further reductions in force, but it is not certain additional layoffs can be avoided.

4.) What else is the city doing to fix its budget problems?

ANSWER: All hiring and nonessential spending is frozen until further notice. All P-Card purchases must have prior authorization of the finance director. The city has implemented other cost-saving measures, including reduction of overtime, elimination of HPD overtime for special events that are not essential to the law enforcement mission, and canceling training that involve an expense.

The city’s health plan for employees, retirees and dependents will be changed, effective April 1, 2017, to a plan that is more comparable to the private sector while still providing quality care.

The changes have been developed through the city’s Healthcare Task Force and have been discussed with the city’s three employee unions in negotiations. Some of the changes were taken from union proposals, while other changes have been part of the city’s proposals. It is projected that these changes will save the city $400,000 during the last quarter of this fiscal year and $1.6 million annually.

5.) How could the city be facing budget problems when the user fee was increased from $3-a-week to $5-a-week in the fall of 2015?

ANSWER: The user fee, which provides revenue for police protection and capital improvement projects, is budgeted to generate $7.8 million this fiscal year. The budgets for the Police Department and Public Works departments, however, total $19.3 million. Therefore, the user fee supplements those departmental budgets. It does not generate enough revenue to reflect the true costs of police protection and capital improvement projects.

However, it should be noted that when the user fee was implemented in 2002, the Police Department had 74 police officers. After the reductions that the mayor authorized on Jan. 26, the Police Department has 99 officers. The user fee revenue that goes to the Police Department also provides for a little less than half of its personnel and operating costs. The user fee also has been vital to infrastructure in the City of Huntington. From 2009-2016, the city paved nearly 43 miles of roads.

6.) Will the reductions in force and operational cuts in the Police and Fire departments affect public safety?

ANSWER: In the Police Department, patrol shifts will remain fully staffed to ensure the safety of the public and officers.

In the Fire Department, minimum daily staffing has been reduced from 28 to 22, resulting in up to 2 frontline apparatus vehicles being taken out of service daily. However, the reduction will not result in the closure of a fire station. Furthermore, with each working structure fire, the Fire Department will send at least one additional fire engine to ensure the safety of the public and firefighters. The command staff and firefighters’ union are working to modify running orders to different emergencies. Lastly, the Fire Department will continue to respond to medical calls, such as overdoses.

The layoffs in the Police (1 temporary officer, 10 recently-hired probationary officers and 6 civilians) and Fire (7 recently-hired probationary firefighters) departments were authorized with the intent of still being able to provide public safety.

7.) If the city just collected more delinquent fees and taxes, would we still be facing financial difficulties?

ANSWER: In mid-2014, the city created a multi-departmental task force to be more aggressive in collecting delinquent taxes and fees. In that time, the city has collected $5,224,309 in delinquent taxes and fees, including $1,035,589 this fiscal year, which began July 1, 2016.

8.) Why did the mayor get a pay raise during the city’s budget difficulties?

ANSWER: The City Charter requires that City Council address the compensation for the position of mayor and council members at least once every four years. On December 27, 2016, City Council adopted an ordinance raising the salary for the position of mayor from $75,000 to $85,000, effective Jan. 1, 2017. Compensation for council members ($7,200 annually) was not changed. Mayor Williams did not propose the increase to City Council, nor did he participate in the discussions regarding the raise. On Jan. 24, 2017, Mayor Williams declined the $10,000 pay raise, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2017.

9.) Couldn’t the city manager position be eliminated to save costs?

ANSWER: No. The City Charter requires that the city have a city manager who is appointed by the mayor and serve at the will and pleasure of the mayor. Furthermore, the city manager position is not a new position. It has been in place since the present City Charter was formed in 1985.

The position was renamed “city manager” in August 2014. Prior to that, it was called the “director of administration and finance.” The qualifications, powers and duties did not change.