Troy Brown Returns for Huntington Celebrity Event

The fundraising event will benefit kids in the Fairfield West community through enhanced opportunities in sports and fitness.

The best part of this event is that it was created by Huntington High School Senior Chip Sweeney as part of a senior capstone project for the Huntington High Distinguished Scholars Program.

All proceeds from the event will go to a Health and Recreation Fund established by the Foundation for the Tri-State Community as part of the America's Best Communities competition. The funds will be held in the account until ready for use toward a multi-purpose youth sports field or facility to be included in revitalization plans for the Fairfield West Community.

For more information about the event and how to make a donation, visit www.bingowithtroy.com. #ABC8 #MakeNoLittlePlans