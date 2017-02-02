Tax Department stops mailing 1099 statements

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – In keeping with continued efforts to save money, the West Virginia State Tax Department has ceased mailing copies of the 1099-G and 1099-INT statements that the agency has filed with the Internal Revenue Service.

Instead, taxpayers may now download these statements electronically through the department’s secure online portal at https://mytaxes.wvtax.gov. Users will be required to click the Retrieve Electronic 1099 link on MyTaxes and provide identifying information to access the 1099 form they need.

A 1099-G form shows the amount of refund sent to taxpayers. The 1099-INT form is used to report the amount of interest paid on a refund to the taxpayer. The 1099-G is used by taxpayers who itemize deductions on their federal return and the 1099-INT is used to identify additional income that must be reported for income tax purposes.

Taxpayers who do not have online access may call the1099-G and 1099-INT Hotline and leave their name and address to have a form mailed to their address. Taxpayers should call the number associated with the first letter of their last name.

· A-F: (304) 558-8539

· G-M: (304) 558-8540

· N-Z: (304) 558-8541

Tax Commissioner Dale W. Steager said the team at the Tax Department is continuously looking for ways to reduce costs and this new effort will save the taxpayers more than $80,000 in mailing costs.

“With budgetary constraints as they are, we strive to find ways to serve taxpayers in an efficient, cost-effective manner. Technology is going to continue to play a significant role in our efforts,” Steager said.