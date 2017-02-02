Humanitarian Exhibition To Be Unveiled At MAC

Monongalia Arts Center is unveiling a new humanitarian exhibition in the Benedum Gallery on Friday, February 10. A group of local Morgantown students are bringing awareness to the global issue of landmines and cluster munitions using their artwork.



Led by Nora Sheetz, the art teacher at St. Francis Central Catholic School, this student organization is showcasing a global humanitarian issue for our local community. Monongalia Arts Center (MAC) is proud to announce our February 2017 Benedum Gallery exhibition, We Are All Connected. The Proud Students Against Landmines and Cluster Bombs (PSALM) exhibition looks at the international campaigns to ban landmines and cluster munitions and how the campaigns address the needs of survivors.



We Are All Connected will be on display in MAC’s Benedum Gallery from February 10 – March 4, 2017 and will feature a sculptural table with hand-painted plates representing the needs of people with disabilities and the important efforts being made to meet those needs. Also on display will be photos and other items to educate the public about PSALM’s work.



The public opening reception for this exhibition will be held at MAC on Friday, February 10 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm. All community members, students and faculty are invited to attend. During the opening reception, PSALM students will act as gallery guides.



PSALM is an internationally recognized grass-roots organization that began as a social justice art project in 1999. Today, its supporters include community leaders, activists, and politicians. PSALM students are encouraged to dream of a more just and peaceful world and to make that world a reality by using their skills and talents to not only learn about these important issues but also facilitate change for a better world. PSALM students are working members of the West Virginia, United States, International Campaign to Ban Landmines and the Cluster Munition Coalition (WVCBL).



The Mission of PSALM/WVCBL is three-fold:



1.) To raise public awareness about landmines and cluster munitions



2.) To offer humanitarian assistance to landmine/cluster bomb survivors through service projects and raise awareness about survivor issues



3.) To encourage ALL countries, especially the United States, to sign treaties banning the production, use, and stockpiling of these weapons



Learn more about PSALM at www.wvcbl.org.

