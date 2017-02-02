ARTS Presents Pulitzer & Tony Winner Glengarry Glen Ross Feb. 3 - 11

ARTS first show of the season is David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - directed by Mike Murdock - and starring Robert Hutchens, Owen Reynolds, Michael Naglee, Dylan Clark, Len Trent, Greg Morris and Simon Woods.

The deadline for dinner reservations for Feb. 3 and 4 is Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The deadline for dinner reseravations for Feb. 10 and 11 is Wednesday, Feb. 8.

DINNER MENU:

Oriental Salad

Teriyaki Chicken Breast

Rice Medley

Broccoli

Rolls

Ice cream with fruit topping

Runtime: 1 hour 35 minutes including a 10 minute intermission





HAVE SOME MANNERS



WHO: Middle School Students

WHAT: Cotillion Class 2017, offered thru Arts Resources for the Tri-State (ARTS)

WHEN: 2:00pm-4:30pm, Sundays, beginning February 5th and ending April 2nd.

***[Cotillion Class concludes with The Grand Ball event - a mixer, photo opportunity, formal dinner and dance. The Grand Ball is scheduled for Saturday, April 8th.]***

WHERE: ARTS Ballroom, Renaissance Building, 900 8th Street, Huntington (former Huntington High).

WEAR: Gentlemen are required to wear a jacket and tie; ladies are required to wear a dress or skirt.

WHY: "It is a perennial favorite that is teaching the youth of tomorrow how to manage and how to get along with the rules of society including social eating and in

troductions and dancing and general behavior." (Bil Neal, Cotillion Instructor & ARTS President)



HOW: Cost is $200 per student. Payments may be arranged.



CONTACT: Call ARTS @ 304.733.2787 for registration details.



NEW SEASON WITH A TWIST





Because our 2017 season is going to be two half-seasons as ARTS changes, grows and expands, instead of offering a full season ticket, we're taking the advice of our "two for Thursday" audiences and offering something new!

ARTS 2 Half-Season Tickets for $75! That's right - It's a 2 for one deal for season tickets, just in time for the holidays! For $75 you'll get (2) tickets to each of the three shows in our first half of the season: The Pulitzer-Prize, Tony & Olivier Award winning drama "Glengarry Glen Ross" by David Mamet and directed by Mike Murdock in February, the beautiful story of love and family "Steel Magnolias", for it's 30th Anniversary, directed by Dr. Amy Carlson in March, and "An Evening With Gilbert & Sullivan", filling you up with some of the best music ever written, directed by Dr. John Campbell in May! A little something for everyone! A show for adults, a show to bring your friends to, and a family-friendly musical - and that's just the FIRST HALF of the season! We have so much more in store for you as 2017 continues!

And don't worry - if you're still looking for a single half-season ticket, we're offering one for $40, too. But it's cheaper to find a friend, in the long run!

