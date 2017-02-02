Most read
ARTS Presents Pulitzer & Tony Winner Glengarry Glen Ross Feb. 3 - 11
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 05:34 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The play follows four desperate salesmen who will do anything to make a sale, but once their office is robbed and the premium customer leads are stolen, the mystery begins to unravel. Who did it and why?
Join us for GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS:
OPENING NIGHT - Friday, Feb. 3 at 8PM
Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8PM
ALWAYS BE CLOSING 2 for $20 NIGHT - Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8PM
Friday, Feb. 10 at 8PM
Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8PM
Tickets are $15 for show only, except for the ALWAYS BE CLOSING NIGHT when tickets are 2 for $20. Bring a friend!
Dinner is also available for the Friday and Saturday night shows at 6:30PM for an additional $15 (Dinner + Show Tickets are $30) - and reservations must be made by the Wednesday prior to the performance
The deadline for dinner reservations for Feb. 3 and 4 is Wednesday, Feb. 1. The deadline for dinner reseravations for Feb. 10 and 11 is Wednesday, Feb. 8. Call 304 - 722 - 2787 to get your tables!
DINNER MENU:
Oriental Salad
Teriyaki Chicken Breast
Rice Medley
Broccoli
Rolls
Ice cream with fruit topping
Seating is EXTREMELY limited for this show - Only 50 seats are available. Please reserve your tickets as soon as you can, in order to guarantee you get to see this production! Runtime: 1 hour 35 minutes including a 10 minute intermission
***THIS PLAY CONTAINS LOTS OF ADULT LANGUAGE - IT IS NOT SUGGESTED FOR CHILDREN OR ANYONE WHO CAN'T HANDLE THE 'F" WORD***
Please visit www.artstristate.org for online tickets. Dinner tickets must be reserved over the phone. Show only tickets may be purchased online.
For even more info, visit the event page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/157656441394217/
A FOND FAREWELL This production of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS also marks the final work of Resident Director Mike Murdock at ARTS for the forseeable future. Mike has been hired on to the staff of the Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the state's only year-round Equity professional theatre, in Lewisburg, WV and will be leaving Feb. 5 to start a new chapter in his life. We wish him the best and can't wait to see what the future holds for he and his wife, Joanna. We'll miss them. Joanna will take her final turn on the ARTS stage as ANNELLE in our next show, STEEL MAGNOLIAS, directed by Dr. Amy Carlson, at the end of March.
HAVE SOME MANNERS
It also wouldn't be the beginning of a new year at ARTS without our annual Cotillion! Here are the details!
WHO: Middle School Students
WHAT: Cotillion Class 2017, offered thru Arts Resources for the Tri-State (ARTS)
WHEN: 2:00pm-4:30pm, Sundays, beginning February 5th and ending April 2nd.
***[Cotillion Class concludes with The Grand Ball event - a mixer, photo opportunity, formal dinner and dance. The Grand Ball is scheduled for Saturday, April 8th.]***
WHERE: ARTS Ballroom, Renaissance Building, 900 8th Street, Huntington (former Huntington High).
WEAR: Gentlemen are required to wear a jacket and tie; ladies are required to wear a dress or skirt.
WHY: "It is a perennial favorite that is teaching the youth of tomorrow how to manage and how to get along with the rules of society including social eating and introductions and dancing and general behavior." (Bil Neal, Cotillion Instructor & ARTS President)
HOW: Cost is $200 per student. Payments may be arranged.
CONTACT: Call ARTS @ 304.733.2787 for registration details.
The Facebook Event can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1699220413722561/
DRINK THE JUICE The second show of the 2017 ARTS Season is a fan-favorite, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the first production of the play - STEEL MAGNOLIAS by Robert Harling - directed by Dr. Amy Carlson and starring Mary Williams, Mary Olson, Linda Reynolds, Jinnie Knight, Joanna Murdock & Nora Ankrom. This comedy / drama about the bond among a group of southern women in Northwest Louisiana will make you laugh, cry and deliver another brilliant night of theatre at ARTS. The show opens March 21st and runs through April 1. Mark your calendars now!
PIRATES, PINAFORES AND MORE Also coming in March, we'll have auditions for our third production, AN EVENING WITH GILBERT & SULLIVAN - a musical review directed by Dr. John Campbell. We'll send out more specifics in the next few weeks, but we're very excited to bring Dr. Campbell on board and to present this fun and exciting show for the whole family to enjoy!
NEW SEASON WITH A TWIST
Because our 2017 season is going to be two half-seasons as ARTS changes, grows and expands, instead of offering a full season ticket, we're taking the advice of our "two for Thursday" audiences and offering something new!
ARTS 2 Half-Season Tickets for $75! That's right - It's a 2 for one deal for season tickets, just in time for the holidays! For $75 you'll get (2) tickets to each of the three shows in our first half of the season: The Pulitzer-Prize, Tony & Olivier Award winning drama "Glengarry Glen Ross" by David Mamet and directed by Mike Murdock in February, the beautiful story of love and family "Steel Magnolias", for it's 30th Anniversary, directed by Dr. Amy Carlson in March, and "An Evening With Gilbert & Sullivan", filling you up with some of the best music ever written, directed by Dr. John Campbell in May! A little something for everyone! A show for adults, a show to bring your friends to, and a family-friendly musical - and that's just the FIRST HALF of the season! We have so much more in store for you as 2017 continues!
And don't worry - if you're still looking for a single half-season ticket, we're offering one for $40, too. But it's cheaper to find a friend, in the long run!
These tickets will be able to be purchased through the end of the GLENGARRY run, but will no longer be available after! Get them while you can! You won't want to miss any of the amazing things happening at ARTS!