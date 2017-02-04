Scarbro named associate vice president for external engagement

Scarbro currently serves as deputy state director and senior advisor to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. She has worked for Manchin for more than 10 years—beginning when he was governor—in a variety of roles, including press secretary, campaign director, transition director, communications director and communications advisor.

MURC Executive Director John Maher said Payne’s position at the research corporation is a new one, focused on developing and strengthening the university’s relationships with communities and organizations across the state, particularly in relation to business development, entrepreneurial advancement and research opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have Sara join us,” he said. “She will certainly provide vision, focus and unified direction for our expanding outreach efforts. Her experience, leadership qualities and dedication to public service will help propel Marshall forward as a true economic engine for our state.”

Charlotte Weber, vice president for federal programs and CEO of the university’s Robert C. Byrd Institute for Advanced Flexible Manufacturing, will be working closely with Scarbro in her new role and echoed Maher’s endorsement.

“Sara brings a leadership style that is collaborative, accessible, positive and strategic,” said Weber. “She is passionate about Marshall University and working to improve the quality of life for all West Virginians. We are excited to welcome her.”

Manchin said, “Sara is like family, she has been with me for 12 years now so it is hard to imagine my office without her. However, I know that she will continue to serve West Virginians while working for her alma mater and will do so with the same level of dedication and excitement that she has displayed every day in my office. When I chose Sara for my team over a decade ago, I knew that she had a deep passion for our state, great ability to build partnerships and a unique talent to handle tough situations—all characteristics that will serve her well in the future.”

Scarbro said she is grateful to be returning to Marshall.

“Serving on the Marshall team has been a dream of mine for many years,” she said. “Put simply, Marshall University prepared me professionally and personally. I am invested in Marshall’s future and I want to do my part to further grow and better this institution.

“There are going to be important decisions made soon on what direction to take our state. I believe that Marshall deserves a seat at the table because this university can and should play a vital role in our state’s progress.”

Scarbro, who lives in Charleston, graduated from Marshall in May 2003 with a double major in public relations and political science. She is a 1998 graduate of Winfield High School.

She and her husband Derek are the parents of a daughter, Willa.