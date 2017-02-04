Most read
NovakTalks founder and CEO to visit Marshall during Hazing Prevention Week
Novak, founder and CEO of NovakTalks, will conduct leadership council meetings and risk management activities with Marshall’s student organizations and will meet with chapter advisers and leaders, as well as Student Affairs staff members.
Novak is a nationally recognized expert in hazing prevention and harm reduction among collegiate student organizations. She has received numerous Interfraternal Council awards from organizations such as Kappa Alpha Order, Zeta Beta Tau and Pi Kappa Phi. Novak is a member of Delta Gamma Fraternity and also the director for health and safety for Pi Kappa Alpha.
With NovakTalks, Novak works with diverse groups of students to create what her organization refers to as “communities of care.” NovakTalks is a nationally recognized organization that has provided consultation across the country at conferences and to universities, including Florida State University, the College of William and Mary and the Association of Fraternity and Sorority Advisors.