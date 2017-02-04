Most read
Marshall to host satellite location of climate engagement workshop Feb. 9
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 04:07 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The purpose of the workshop is to gather input from stakeholders throughout the region to inform the chapters of 4th National Climate Assessment, including topics such as water resources, agriculture and natural resources; oceans; coastal issues; human health; and built environment and urban issues.
Faculty members and other scientists who would like to attend at the Marshall location are asked to contact Dr. Kevin Law, associate professor of geography at Marshall and the West Virginia state climatologist, by e-mail at law14@marshall.edu.
Snacks and beverages will be provided at the workshop, but lunch will NOT be provided.