Vendor space available at Bridal and Special Event Expo Feb. 19

Vendor space is still available for Marshall University’s Bridal and Special Event Expo, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 19, from noon to 4 p.m. on the university’s Huntington campus.

The deadline for vendors to register is Tuesday, Feb. 14, with discounts available for those who offer a door prize valued at $500 or more, according to William “Tootie” Carter, business manager for the university’s Memorial Student Center.

“We are offering reduced prices for vendors who don’t want to miss the opportunity to promote their business to hundreds of residents in the Tri-state,” Carter said. “Marshall University is known throughout the state for many great things, but we really are one of the area’s best kept secrets when it comes to our facilities and what they can offer to our community. We have newly renovated rooms that would be perfect for a small party or even a large wedding.”

Carter said the Bridal and Special Event Expo will host a Groom’s Room with free food and entertainment, including pingpong and pool tables. A fashion show presented by Lara’s Bridal will showcase the latest in wedding gowns and accessories. Sodexo Catering will provide free food samples through the event.

The expo will be held throughout the Memorial Student Center with vendors from across the Tri-State area in attendance, including A to Z Rentals, Spurlock’s Flowers, BRAVO-Live DJ and many more. Door prizes for the event include a four-day cruise to the Bahamas sponsored by Travel Doctors, gift certificates from local retailers and merchandise for your special event.

Sponsors include the exclusive catering vendor, Sodexo Catering, and Kindred Communications. On-air promotions for the expo began Jan. 9 on Kindred’s WMGA, Hits 97.9.

To learn more about Marshall University’s Bridal and Special Event Expo, visit their event page on Facebook at Marshall University Bridal & Special Event Expo or visit www.marshall.edu/bridalexpo for more information.

To register as a vendor for the event, contact the university’s facilities scheduling manager, Casey Hall, at hall380@marshall.edu or call 304-696-2538. Attendees can buy tickets at the door the day of the event for $5.