North Carolina drug dealer sentenced to federal prison for heroin crime
Denson admitted that on May 14, 2015, he sold heroin to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. The drug deal took place at Little Page Terrace in Charleston. Denson further admitted that he sold heroin to a confidential informant on three additional occasions in May 2015.
The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Haley Bunn is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston imposed the sentence.
This case was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.