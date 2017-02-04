January revenue collections $18 million below estimate

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – The West Virginia Department of Revenue released General Revenue Fund collection numbers for January of $401.1 million that were nearly $18 million below estimate.

Cumulative collections of $2.264 billion were $116.2 million below estimate and just $34.9 million above last year’s receipts. These collections included a $10.7 million in diverted Workers’ Compensation Debt Fund revenues related to the provisions of Senate Bill 419 and $5 million dollars from the Income Tax Refund Reserve Account.

The hardest hit area of collections for January was Consumer Sales and Use Tax ($26.4 million). That deficit was partially offset by a $7.2 million monthly surplus in Severance Tax collections, a $2.4 million monthly surplus in Personal Income Tax collections and a $2.2 million monthly surplus in Corporation Net Income Tax collections. Deficits so far this fiscal year were in the collections of Consumer Sales and Use Tax ($61.4 million), Personal Income Tax ($49.5 million), Corporation Net Income Tax ($15.8 million) and Business and Occupation Tax ($5.5 million).

Major collections of interest for December include:

· Personal Income Tax: Collections rose by 5 percent from the prior year to $205.1 million in General Revenue Fund collections. The increase was attributable to both a decrease in account transfers and a jump in return payments for the month.

Cumulative Personal Income Tax collections of $1.042 billion were $49.5 million below estimate and .9 percent above prior year receipts. Absent special revenue fund transfers, total year-to-date receipts were 1.7 percent below prior year receipts.

· Consumer Sales Tax: Collections fell 13.5 percent below prior year receipts and fell short of the monthly estimate by $26.4 million.

· Severance Tax: Collections totaled nearly $37.3 million for the month, an amount that was $7.2 million above estimate and nearly 3.2 times greater than prior year receipts. Cumulative General Revenue Fund Severance tax collections of nearly $131.8 million were still $2.4 million below estimate following a slow start at the beginning of the fiscal year.

· Corporation Net Income Tax: Collections totaled more than $5.2 million and cumulative collections totaled $59 million. January collections were $2.2 million above estimate. Cumulative receipts were $15.8 million below estimate and more than 34 percent below prior year receipts.

· Tobacco Product Excise Tax: Collections totaled $13.2 million in January. Monthly collections were nearly $2.8 million below estimate due to a timing variation. Cumulative collections of $117.7 million were $2.8 million above estimate and double prior year receipts.

· State Road Fund: Collections of $72.8 million were $13.8 million above estimate and 52% above prior year receipts. Cumulative State Road Fund collections of $411.4 million were $23.3 million above estimate and 1 percent above prior year receipts.

