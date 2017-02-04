Don’t Drive Impaired; There ARE Other Options

Charleston, WV – Football fans across the U.S. will celebrate America’s most watched national sporting event, Super Bowl LI, on Sunday, February 5. For many, the celebration will include drinking alcohol.

That’s why the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a special reminder to urge all football fans to call the right play on Super Bowl weekend by passing the keys to a sober driver before the drinking begins.

Drunk driving can be deadly. According to NHTSA, in 2015 10,265 people—29 percent of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes in U.S. that year—were killed in crashes that involved an impaired driver. In the same year, 62 West Virginians were killed and 1,264 were injured in crashes where an impaired driver had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) over the legal limit.

If you plan to drink, follow these winning Super Bowl party tips:

* Before you head out for the Super Bowl party, make a game plan that includes a sober driver—someone who will not drink at all, and will safely deliver you to your final destination.

* Download the GHSP’s Drive Sober West Virginia app to help you find a sober ride home. The app can identify your location and help you locate a sober ride to pick you up. The app is free and is available for download at http://www.drivesoberwv.com/download-the-app/.

* Make sure your designated driver is actually sober. If they decided to drink unexpectedly, don’t worry about insulting them. Call a cab, use the Drive Sober West Virginia app, or call someone else who you know hasn’t been drinking.

* Don’t let friends (and fans) drive drunk. Help arrange a safe way for them to get home too.

* When you ride home with your sober driver, make sure you—and your driver—wear a seat belt. It’s your best defense in a crash.

* If you find yourself unable to get home safely, ask the host if you can stay for the night.

If you plan to be a designated driver, remember these tips on game night:

* Take your role as designated driver seriously. While at the party, refrain from any alcoholic beverages.

* Don’t start the car until all passengers’ seat belts are buckled.

* If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely. Even if they make a fuss in the moment, they’ll thank you later.

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, make sure your guests get home safely:

* Ask your guests to designate their sober drivers in advance, or help them coordinate with other partygoers’ designated drivers.

* If you don’t drink, offer to drive guests home.

* Serve a selection of non-alcoholic drinks.

* NEVER serve alcohol to minors. If an underage person drinks and drives, the person who served the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury, or death caused by the underage driver.

The consequences of drunk driving are not only often fatal—they’re expensive. Drunk drivers can face jail time, the loss of their driver licenses, higher insurance rates, and many other unanticipated expenses, including attorney fees, court costs, car towing and repairs, and lost wages due to time off from work. In fact, the average DUI court case costs approximately $10,000.

Keep yourself and others safe this Super Bowl weekend, help keep impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel. If you plan to drink, don’t drive. Designate your sober driver before the big game begins and don’t let anyone drive if they have been drinking.