Fire Chief Rader Speaks at Go Red Celebration

Interim Fire Chief Jan Rader was the guest speaker at the St. Mary's Tri-State Goes Red for Women Celebration luncheon Friday.

"Many people are alive today because of the leadership of Jan Rader," Mayor Steve Williams said in his introductory remarks. "We want to celebrate women like her. Small in stature, but huge in heart. It is our fortunate pleasure that she is the interim chief of the Fire Department."

"You always help those who can't help themselves and lift each other up," said Rader, who is also a nurse and member of the Mayor's Office of Drug Control Policy. "The majority of the women who have heart problems that I've dealt with don't have the typical symptoms like major chest pain. "It's a back pain and the general feeling of uncomfortableness. We need to focus on our health and pay close attention to the signs."

Rader also touched on addiction and how it contributes to heart disease in our area.

"It takes a toll on our health is many ways through stress and other life changes for not only users but their families as well," she said. "The focus that we have under Mayor Williams is desperately needed."