A Twist on Valentine's Day: Would You Take a Droid to Dinner? Would she Pass the Initial Real Woman Test?

However, a trend has been surging --- at least buzz wise --- mainly in Japan and some European countries: Don't have a significant other, no problem, just buy one.

Cinemas will be filled with women seeking the new plunges of Christian and Anastasia into the sanitized R rated dark S & M environments.

Artificial intelligence has gradually caught up (well, made a step forward to be precise) with the humanoids, droids, and robot substitutes from futuristic science fiction flicks.

Hype counters the latest feminist demand with a new option --- ditch the female in favor of a sophisticated doll, who looks like your favorite actress or lost love.

These life size substitutes have gained publicity at electronic and romantic (?) expos, but the creators and customers ditch the "in public" test. A few manufacturers contacted by HNN for a "loaner/sample" for a "test" , well, offered to just sell one. Not!

Allegedly these life size, pass as a real woman "dolls" have gained movement and voices. Ryan Gosling starred in "Lars and the Real Girl," as a man who got tired of being dumped and mislead, in favor of an always there pretty Bianca , who arrived in a large box.

The story has him taking "her" to events and introducing her as his 'girl friend." A 21st Century take on Jimmy Stewart introducing his invisible seven foot rabbit, Harvey, to neighbors and customers at his favorite bar.

The "Lars" concept has gone further though --- the new bots talk.

A question remains --- How would strangers in a social situation react to a "Bianca"?

Sounds like a cool candid camera stunt to me. Especially, by having a few additional humans surrounding the imitation.

Despite articles that these "dolls" will replace women or cause damage to the male /female relationship, no manufacturer contacted by HNN took us up on an offer to challenge the buzz with a little photo/video fun. Seems the droids are ready for display but not for prime time dinner @ eight inspection.

For Huntington, though, they could have another niche --- making up a police presence for some of the laid off workers. The city has some bumpy non reliable police cars. Germany has experimented with a few attention getting humans to convey speed limits and other laws. The police dolls could , if they pass the eyeball test, be a cost efficient means for persuading would be criminals to think again. For that matter, they could replace prostitute "stings", especially since the non-speaking plastic replicas would not have to be careful about entrapment scenarios.

Seriously, the photographs look 'real' , eye catching, and she may say "nothing" to all proposals (which means yes), but how many observers would mistake the best droid in red for a breathing female?