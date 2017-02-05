Huntington Police Make Six Saturday Arrests on Multiple Charges

 Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 08:45 Updated 16 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

Huntington Police made six arrests Saturday , Feb. 4 (including one in the early hours of Feb. 5) . The individuals faces 13 separate charges.

Among the arrests were possession of a controlled substance, a fugitive from justice and assault on a police officer.

Incidents reported included petit larceny , B & E auto, grand larceny and an auto theft.

