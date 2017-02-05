Most read
Huntington Police Make Six Saturday Arrests on Multiple Charges
Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 08:45 Updated 16 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Among the arrests were possession of a controlled substance, a fugitive from justice and assault on a police officer.
Incidents reported included petit larceny , B & E auto, grand larceny and an auto theft.