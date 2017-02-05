President Trump: Making America Safe Again

The President Took Action After Putting Iran “On Notice” For Provocative Action In Violation Of Its International Obligations

On February 3rd, the President authorized the Treasury Department to sanction 25 individuals and entities that provide support to Iran’s ballistic missile program and to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

Four Of President Trump’s Executive Actions Were Signed To Ensure The Safety Of The American People

On January 25th, the President signed an executive order to enhance the public safety of the interior the United States through enforcement of immigration laws.

On January 27th, the President signed an executive order that enhances the protections the American People from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals admitted to the U.S.

On January 28th, the President signed an executive memorandum ordering the Secretary of Defense to work with other cabinet members to develop a plan to defeat ISIS.

On January 28th, the President signed an executive memorandum establishing the organization of the National Security Council.

President Trump Gave Four Speeches Outlining His Vision To Keep This Nation Secure

On January 21st, The President visited CIA headquarters to discuss the U.S. intelligence community.

On January 25th, The President spoke at the Department of Homeland Security to discuss U.S. national security and other issues vital to the country.

On January 26th, The President gave a speech to members of Congress where he discussed the southern border wall.

On January 27th, The President gave remarks on U.S. military readiness at the Pentagon.

President Trump Thanked First Responders And Law Enforcement Officials For Their Role In Keeping Patriotic Americans Safe During The Inauguration

On January 22nd, The President held a White House reception to honor the law enforcement officers and other first responders who helped make the Presidential Inauguration a success.

President Trump Convened A Meeting With Experts From The Cybersecurity Field To Discuss The Threats Our Nation Faces And How We Can Improve

On January 31st, The President met with cybersecurity experts to discuss securing the nation’s computer networks.

Six Of President Trump’s Cabinet Nominees Were Sworn In For Roles Critical To The Nation’s Security

On January 20th, Secretary Of Defense James Mattis was sworn in.

On January 20th, Secretary Of Homeland Security John Kelly was sworn in.

On January 23rd, The Director Of The Central Intelligence Mike Pompeo was sworn in.

On January 25th, Ambassador To The United Nations Nikki Haley was sworn in.

On January 31st, Secretary Of Transportation Elaine Chao was sworn in.

On February 1st, Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson was sworn in.

President Trump Has Spoken To Sixteen Foreign Leaders And Has Emphasized His Priority Of American National Security

On January 21th, The President spoke with the President of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto.

On January 21st, The President spoke with the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

On January 21st, The President spoke with the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

On January 22nd, The President spoke with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

On January 23rd, The President spoke with the President of Egypt, Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi.

On January 24th, The President spoke with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

On January 27th, The President hosted British Prime Minister Theresa May.