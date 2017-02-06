Most read
EEOC Extends Harassment Comment Period
The proposed guidance, which is the product of extensive research, analysis and deliberation, explains the legal standards applicable to claims of unlawful harassment under federal employment discrimination laws. The laws enforced by the EEOC protect individuals from harassment based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, age or genetic information.
Public input may be submitted online at this location on www.regulations.gov until midnight on March 21, 2017. Alternatively, members of the public may send written feedback to: Public Input, EEOC, Executive Officer, 131 M Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20507. All input will be posted publicly on www.regulations.gov, so please do not include personal information that you do not want made public, such as your home address or telephone number.
After reviewing the public input, the Commission will consider appropriate revisions to the proposed guidance before finalizing it.
EEOC advances opportunity in the workplace by enforcing federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination. More information is available at www.eeoc.gov. Stay connected with the latest EEOC news by subscribing to our email updates.