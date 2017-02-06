ABCA Announces Winners of the NO School Spirits PSA Contest

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – Students at Ripley High School have earned first place in the 4th Annual NO School Spirits PSA Contest presented by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.

The winning entry is one of many video and essay entries submitted by high school students from across the state that address the dangers of drinking and driving, as well as the dangers associated with underage alcohol consumption. The winners and prizes are as follows:

Ø 1st place winner - Ripley High School, Jackson County - $5,000

Ø 2nd place winner - Lewis County High School - $2,500

Ø 3rd place winner - Oak Glen High School, Hancock County - $1,000

ABCA will produce Ripley High’s winning entry into a public service announcement that will be revealed in mid-April and broadcast statewide during prom and graduation season.

The contest is funded with grants from State Farm®, National Alcohol Beverage Control Association and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. The prize money is to be used for school sanctioned events or equipment.