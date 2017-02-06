Real Alloy Bens Run, LLC (Real Alloy) Submits Voluntary Remediation Program Application

The Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) at the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has accepted a Voluntary Remediation Program (VRP) application submitted by Real Alloy to address environmental conditions at Former Aleris Bens Run Recycling, LLC Facility in Tyler County.





The site is located at 4203 South State Route 2 in Friendly and includes approximately 41.35 acres. The parcels accepted into the VRP totals 3.81 acres. The site was historically used for secondary aluminum recycling from 1989 through 2013. The site is currently idled and is used for equipment storage. A closure inspection was completed by WVDEP on August 5, 2013. The results of the closure inspection identified 3 areas of concern (AOC) identified as “A” Lot, “B” Lot, and the drainage ditch.



In the summer of 2016, the current owner of the property chose to voluntarily perform a site investigation of the AOCs identified by the WVDEP inspection report. A soil investigation was conducted and a closure report was generated under the West Virginia Industrial Closure Guidelines (WVICG) by the site owner in August and September 2016. All soil samples met the WVICG standards except TPH, copper, and zinc. Semi-Volatile Organic Compound (SVOC) analysis was conducted on the soil sample that exceeded the standard for TPH. The SVOC, copper, and zinc results appear to be below the residential soil and migration to groundwater de minimis standards established by the VRP program. Redevelopment is planned for the site. However, the exact future use is undetermined at this time.



OER is currently negotiating a Voluntary Remediation Agreement (VRA) with the applicant.

Under the VRA, the applicant will work with the WVDEP to identify human health and ecological risks associated with current and potential future uses of the site; establish applicable remediation standards; and ensure that standards are maintained at the site. Upon completion of the remediation, a final report will be submitted to OER for review and approval.



West Virginia’s Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act encourages voluntary cleanups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopment of abandoned and under-utilized properties, with an objective of counteracting the lack of development on sites with contamination or perceived contamination. By providing financial incentives to invest in brownfields, this approach protects communities and the environment while still promoting economic development in West Virginia.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus