Rockin' Road to Dublin to perform at the Keith-Albee on March 14th

Rockin Road to Dublin tickets are now on sale for the March 14 performance at the Keith Albee which features Irish Dance World Champion Scott Doherty known for Lord of the Dance and Riverdance.





“We bring a wee bit of Dublin with a rockin’ edge to the stage,” explains Celtic rocker Chris Smith (The American Rogues), who has gathered an elite class of musicians to perform in the ROCKIN’ ROAD TO DUBLIN band: John Baldwin (bass player, The American Rogues), Keven Eknes (an award-winning guitarist from Norway), Marita May (classically trained on violin since age 5; Celtic Fyre), Kelly Mills (five-time winner of the Drum Corps and Percussion World Championships), Mike Moore (Busch Gardens and Kings Dominion), Joe Schermann (Guys and Dolls, White Christmas, Grease, Smokey Joe’s Café, and Shout), and Corey Walden (The American Rogues, and founder of The Suzuki School of Milford).

“It’s truly the music that gets the audience on their feet,” insists Scott Doherty (Riverdance and Lord of the Dance), who has worked his own magic choreographing the critically acclaimed show. The 2009 Men's World Champion of Irish Dance, Scott made his professional debut in 2005 with the North American tour of Riverdance, and since has toured the world with that show, as well as Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance.

For ROCKIN’ ROAD TO DUBLIN, Doherty chose three-time international Irish dance champion Ashley Smith to be his lead female dancer. On stage since the age of 3, at 16, Ashley was crowned the World Irish Step Dancing Champion in Belfast in 2004 — making her the youngest American female ever to win the world title at that time. A top-30 female finalist on the hit TV show “So You Think You Can Dance,” Ashley was also a featured dancer on the Oscar-nominated film Silver Linings Playbook.

Rounding out the cast are other well-known Irish dancers, including Colin Barkell (Celtic Fyre), Mark Chichester (Lord of the Dance), Declan Crowley (West Side Story: Mashup), Bernadette Devereaux (Lord of the Dance), Megan Kirk Drake (Rhythm of the Dance), Patrick Holland (Cherish the Ladies), Billy Kanaly (Riverdance), Emily MacConnell (Rockin’ Road to Dublin), Erika Nielsen (Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games), world champion Tyler Schwartz (Celtic Fyre), Ciara Stillson (Celtic Fyre),and Mairéad Stillson (Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games).

The show’s star power continues with ROCKIN’ ROAD TO DUBLIN’stwo lead vocalists — Megan Browning (Harley Boone) and Brett Benowitz (Born Blue). “The lyrics of the songs tell a love story that weaves together the music and dance,” explains the show’s director, Broadway choreographer Jeff Whiting (The Producers—tour; Bullets Over Broadway—tour). “Our goal is to have the audience walk away having had an experience that is entertaining, uplifting, and inspirational.”

Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Brent Frederick; original costume design is by Sarah Coffey and Ashley Wilson; lighting is by Carolyn Wong; scenic designs are by Brian Barker; and sound consultation is by Trey Smith.