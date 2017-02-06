Most read
Huntington Police Lobby Only Open Four Hours Weekdays
Lobby hours are now 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Incident reports and background checks can be obtained in the lobby. Crash reports are available by visiting www.reportbeam.com.
Parking citations can be paid at the Police Department during lobby hours; in Room 20 at City Hall, located at 800 5th Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; or at the Huntington Municipal Parking Board office, 701 3rd Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Moving and arrest citations can be paid to the Municipal Court Clerk at the Police Department during lobby hours.