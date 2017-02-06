HPD Reports Seven Arrests Feb 5

 Monday, February 6, 2017 - 16:16 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

The Huntington Police Department reported seven arrests on nine charges Monday, Feb. 5.

One man has been charged as a fugitive from justice at an intersection of 28th St. and Eighth Avenue, an arrest for possession of a controlled substance took place in the 200 block of Olive Street, and a man was around the intersection of 29th Street and 8th Avenue for child neglect risking injury.

The incidents contained nine reports, the most serious of which were:

- Stolen Auto, 100 block 5th Avenue;

- B & E Auto, 300 block 10th Street;

- Burglary , 200 Marcum Terrace;

- Stolen Auto, W. 10th St and Washington Avenue.

