River City Offers Volunteer Tax Assistance

Free tax completion for individuals and families is being offered by the Financial $tability Partnership of the River Cities’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).

This program offers free tax preparation for families with a household income below $64,000 and they may be eligible for an earned income tax credit of up to $6,318, even if no taxes are owed.

In order to have your taxes completed, you are required to bring the following: photo I.D.; a social security card for you, your spouse and all dependents; all W2s and 1099 forms; and any other tax information. There are no exceptions to these requirements.

Goodwill’s Consumer Credit Counseling Service will also be on site and available for one-on-one assistance to pull and review free credit reports. With this review, they will work with customers to help them understand their credit, find ways to improve it, or even teach them how to establish credit.

If you are interested in doing your own taxes visit www.myfreetaxes.com. Individuals or households with an income of $64,000 or less can have FREE access to H&R Block’s tax-filing software for both state and federal returns, thanks to a grant from the Wal-Mart Foundation.

VITA’s program allows both walk-ins and appointments for their services.

Appointment-Only Sites (Dial 2-1-1 for an appointment):

- Cabell County Public Library, 455 9th St., Huntington, 3-7 p.m. Mondays

- Barboursville Public Library, 728 Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays

- Huntington WV Housing Authority, 300 W. 7th Ave., 4-6 p.m. Thursdays

- Goodwill Industries of the KYOWVA Area, 1005 Virginia Ave., 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays

- Marshall University Beta Alpha Psi, Corbly Hall, corner of 5th Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays (except for Feb. 23 and March 23)

Walk-In Sites:

- Goodwill Industries of the KYOWVA Area, 1005 Virginia Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 25, March 11, March 25, April 1 and April 9

- Mountwest Community and Technical College, 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

For more information, contact Ed Davis, Financial $tability Partnership of the River Cities director, at 304-523-8929, ext. 103 or ed.davis@unitedwayrivercities.org.