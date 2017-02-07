Valentine’s celebrations at West Virginia State Parks

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 03:12 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Valentine’s celebrations at West Virginia State Parks
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – February is “Sweethearts Month” at West Virginia State Parks. You and your special someone can enjoy a number of activities and overnight options during the month to celebrate. Reservations are required for special events. Call the parks directly or visit www.wvstateparks.com and check the “Events Calendar” option for details.

 
“Valentine’s Day is for sweethearts, so West Virginia state parks are offering sweetheart deals and activities that encourage visitors to enjoy time together in outdoors settings,” said Sissie Summers, programming specialist for West Virginia State Parks.
 
Twin Falls Resort State Park kicks off the Valentine’s celebration with a weekend that includes a Feb. 11 Saturday Night Dancing with the Stars party at the lodge. The Sweetheart Package includes one or two night’s lodging, the dance and party favors. 304-294-4000
 
It’s a “Sweet Weekend” Feb. 10-12 at Pipestem Resort State Park with live music and dancing Friday and Saturday nights at the McKeever Lodge. The weekend package includes two nights lodging, two evenings of dancing and Saturday dinner in the Bluestone Dining Room. 304-466-1800
 
Stonewall Resort State Park features a “Romantic Rendezvous” weekend Feb. 10 or 11 at the lakeside resort that includes overnight lodging and accommodations, deluxe dinner buffet, breakfast and indoor pool. 304-269-8880
 
Cass Scenic Railroad State Park will have a Valentine’s Buffet from 4 to 8 p.m. and a dance party with music by DJ Bert from 8 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Last Run Restaurant. Overnight lodging is available at the refurbished company houses. 304-456-9952
 
If a dance party isn’t your idea of a romantic activity, consider Hawks Nest State Park’s “Cuddle-up Weekend” Feb. 10-12. Stay one or two nights and enjoy evening movies, popcorn, pizza and hot chocolate, with an express breakfast for two. The view of the gorge from Hawks Nest calls for a sweetheart retreat. 304-258-1022
 
Chief Logan Lodge is having a Valentine’s dinner, dance and overnight event Saturday, Feb. 11, with live music and games with prizes. Special Friday and Sunday lodging rates are available for sweethearts who want to linger longer. 304-855-6100
 
Valentine’s week extends to Friday, Feb. 17, at Cacapon Resort State Park. Stay overnight and enjoy dinner and breakfast for two. A romantic candlelight night walk is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Friday for sweethearts to enjoy a half-mile, candle-lit path in the cool evening air. 304-258-1022
 
West Virginia state parks are available for romantic getaways any time of year. Visit www.wvstateparks.com for information about lodging and special activities.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus