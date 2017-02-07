Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- HPD Reports Seven Arrests Feb 5
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Huntington man sentenced to federal prison for role in multistate drug ring
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Cincinnati-Area Man Sentenced to Prison for Roofing Scam
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- Huntington Police Lobby Only Open Four Hours Weekdays
- Real Alloy Bens Run, LLC (Real Alloy) Submits Voluntary Remediation Program Application
Valentine’s celebrations at West Virginia State Parks
Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 03:12 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“Valentine’s Day is for sweethearts, so West Virginia state parks are offering sweetheart deals and activities that encourage visitors to enjoy time together in outdoors settings,” said Sissie Summers, programming specialist for West Virginia State Parks.
Twin Falls Resort State Park kicks off the Valentine’s celebration with a weekend that includes a Feb. 11 Saturday Night Dancing with the Stars party at the lodge. The Sweetheart Package includes one or two night’s lodging, the dance and party favors. 304-294-4000
It’s a “Sweet Weekend” Feb. 10-12 at Pipestem Resort State Park with live music and dancing Friday and Saturday nights at the McKeever Lodge. The weekend package includes two nights lodging, two evenings of dancing and Saturday dinner in the Bluestone Dining Room. 304-466-1800
Stonewall Resort State Park features a “Romantic Rendezvous” weekend Feb. 10 or 11 at the lakeside resort that includes overnight lodging and accommodations, deluxe dinner buffet, breakfast and indoor pool. 304-269-8880
Cass Scenic Railroad State Park will have a Valentine’s Buffet from 4 to 8 p.m. and a dance party with music by DJ Bert from 8 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Last Run Restaurant. Overnight lodging is available at the refurbished company houses. 304-456-9952
If a dance party isn’t your idea of a romantic activity, consider Hawks Nest State Park’s “Cuddle-up Weekend” Feb. 10-12. Stay one or two nights and enjoy evening movies, popcorn, pizza and hot chocolate, with an express breakfast for two. The view of the gorge from Hawks Nest calls for a sweetheart retreat. 304-258-1022
Chief Logan Lodge is having a Valentine’s dinner, dance and overnight event Saturday, Feb. 11, with live music and games with prizes. Special Friday and Sunday lodging rates are available for sweethearts who want to linger longer. 304-855-6100
Valentine’s week extends to Friday, Feb. 17, at Cacapon Resort State Park. Stay overnight and enjoy dinner and breakfast for two. A romantic candlelight night walk is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Friday for sweethearts to enjoy a half-mile, candle-lit path in the cool evening air. 304-258-1022
West Virginia state parks are available for romantic getaways any time of year. Visit www.wvstateparks.com for information about lodging and special activities.