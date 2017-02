Valentine’s celebrations at West Virginia State Parks

“Valentine’s Day is for sweethearts, so West Virginia state parks are offering sweetheart deals and activities that encourage visitors to enjoy time together in outdoors settings,” said Sissie Summers, programming specialist for West Virginia State Parks.Twin Falls Resort State Park kicks off the Valentine’s celebration with a weekend that includes a Feb. 11 Saturday Night Dancing with the Stars party at the lodge. The Sweetheart Package includes one or two night’s lodging, the dance and party favors. 304-294-4000It’s a “Sweet Weekend” Feb. 10-12 at Pipestem Resort State Park with live music and dancing Friday and Saturday nights at the McKeever Lodge. The weekend package includes two nights lodging, two evenings of dancing and Saturday dinner in the Bluestone Dining Room. 304-466-1800Stonewall Resort State Park features a “Romantic Rendezvous” weekend Feb. 10 or 11 at the lakeside resort that includes overnight lodging and accommodations, deluxe dinner buffet, breakfast and indoor pool. 304-269-8880Cass Scenic Railroad State Park will have a Valentine’s Buffet from 4 to 8 p.m. and a dance party with music by DJ Bert from 8 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Last Run Restaurant. Overnight lodging is available at the refurbished company houses. 304-456-9952If a dance party isn’t your idea of a romantic activity, consider Hawks Nest State Park’s “Cuddle-up Weekend” Feb. 10-12. Stay one or two nights and enjoy evening movies, popcorn, pizza and hot chocolate, with an express breakfast for two. The view of the gorge from Hawks Nest calls for a sweetheart retreat. 304-258-1022Chief Logan Lodge is having a Valentine’s dinner, dance and overnight event Saturday, Feb. 11, with live music and games with prizes. Special Friday and Sunday lodging rates are available for sweethearts who want to linger longer. 304-855-6100Valentine’s week extends to Friday, Feb. 17, at Cacapon Resort State Park. Stay overnight and enjoy dinner and breakfast for two. A romantic candlelight night walk is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Friday for sweethearts to enjoy a half-mile, candle-lit path in the cool evening air. 304-258-1022West Virginia state parks are available for romantic getaways any time of year. Visit www.wvstateparks.com for information about lodging and special activities.