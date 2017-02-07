Most read
W.Va. AG Urges Tenants to Know the Law in Light of Bed Bug Issues
Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 03:19 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
A letter from the Attorney General’s Office to county health department officials outlined tenant’s specific complaints, including infestations of bed bugs and being charged extermination fees whether or not the bed bugs originated in their unit.
“Dealing with bed bugs is never a pleasant experience,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “However, it’s important to understand what is lawfully permitted in the landlord-tenant relationship so that everyone is treated fairly and justly.”
The landlord is responsible for maintaining habitable housing and cannot pass that responsibility onto the tenant under West Virginia law. Also, requiring tenants to pay extermination fees without proof the tenant caused the infestation violates the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.
Those with questions can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
Read a copy of the Attorney General’s letter at http://bit.ly/2lgn6BJ.