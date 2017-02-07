Most read
Davis, Concerned Citizens Prepare for Recall
Davis said, "We must have a leader who will secure our city and place a greater emphasis on fiscal responsibility."
A rough copy of the petition appeared on Facebook. No locations for signing the petition have been announced.
The recall can occur under the City Charter or the WV Constitution, added League member Tom McCallister.
ARTICLE 3:3 Rights reserved to people.
The "rough" petition for recall reads:
PETITION to RECALL the MAYOR !!
Mayor Steve Williams has increased Huntington's Fees & Taxes to historical levels. Then he spent it like a child in a candy store.
57% Increase in Sewer Rates, $2.00 a week increase in User Fee, Almost $2,000,000 raided from the Landfill Closure account, $2.50 a month from Trash Fee now goes into "General Fund", $7.15 Storm Water Fee, and lastly, the new "RAIN TAX on your property is headed your way." This is a fee based on the square feet of "impervious area" on your property (roof, driveway, sidewalks,etc).
After laying of 24 city employees (including Police & Fire), Mayor Williams will feverishly look for inventive new taxes/fees!!
Once again, I reiterate:
Mayor Steve Williams is a deceitful and manipulative. "Actor" and Huntington needs to remove his "stage".
Huntington residents who are "Registered Voters" need to sign the Petition to "Recall Mayor Steve Williams"
McCallister indicated more meetings will take place. A charter change to recall the mayor and council is still on the table, he said.
For the petition to force a special election, at least 10% of registered municipal voters must sign and be verified.
Reason(s) for the recall do not necessarily have to be stated.
The special election for the 'recall' would put another several hundred thousand dollar gap in the city's budget.