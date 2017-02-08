Marshall Men's Soccer Announces Spring ID Camp

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall men’s soccer will be hosting its spring ID showcase on April 2, 2017 the team announced Monday.

The camp is open to all high school boy’s soccer players looking to showcase their talents directly in front of the new coaching staff.

“We’re looking to develop a culture of excellence here at Marshall,” head coach Chris Grassie said. “To do that we’re looking for players with the right balance of energy, eagerness and ability to help take the program forward.

“This ID camp is a great opportunity to impress our coaches.”

The ID camp will be run by the Marshall coaching staff at the Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex, and will consist of two training sessions. Each will have technical and specific game components within the session.

Coach Grassie was hired to take over the men’s program on Jan. 10. Grassie steps in after Bob Gray retired in November after leading the Herd for 22 seasons and winning 190 games.

Grassie spent the previous six seasons as the head coach at the University of Charleston taking the Golden Eagles to the Division II National Championship game two times in the past three seasons. He also spent 2004-06 with Marshall as a graduate assistant.