WVDOH to Reduce Fleet by 122 Vehicles
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 02:44 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“Governor Justice asked us to work diligently to identify where we can operate more efficiently,” stated Secretary Smith. “Toward that end, the Division of Highways’ efforts to manage its fleet more effectively has resulted in reducing those numbers by 122 vehicles this year.”The reduction will be realized through the DOH’s vehicle auctions. It is planned to lower one-third in the May auction and the remaining two-thirds through its October auction. Through this process, the DOH hopes to promote optimum utilization of the division’s other fleet vehicles