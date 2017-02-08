Rep. Jenkins Sets Constituent Office Hours for Third Congressional District



At the mobile office locations, members of Rep. Jenkins’ staff will be available to help Third District residents who are having problems with federal agencies and programs. Constituents are encouraged to bring along documents they have received from federal agencies related to their issues.

“My staff and I are committed to serving the people of the Third Congressional District of West Virginia. My staff has more than 30 years of experience working with federal agencies and can help cut through red tape. These mobile office hours offer residents the chance to meet with my staff on issues without having to travel to one of my district offices,” Rep. Jenkins said.

Thursday, Feb. 9

10 a.m. to noon

White Sulphur Springs City Hall

34 W. Main St.

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. 24986

Monday, Feb. 13

10 a.m. to noon

Summersville City Hall

400 Broad St.

Summersville, W.Va. 26651

2-3 p.m.

Richwood City Hall

6 White Ave.

Richwood, W.Va. 26261

Wednesday, Feb. 15

11 a.m. to noon

Wyoming County Commission

506A River Road

Pineville, W.Va. 24874

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monroe Service Center

400 Main St.

Union, W.Va. 24983

Thursday, Feb. 16

10 a.m. to noon

Oak Hill City Hall

100 Kelly Ave.

Oak Hill, W.Va. 25901

11 a.m. to noon

Westmoreland Senior Center

3609 Hughes St.

Huntington, W.Va. 25704

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bison Multi-Purpose Community Center

330 Buffalo Creek Road

Kenova, W.Va. 25530

1-2 p.m.

Fayetteville Town Hall

125 N. Court St.

Fayetteville, W.Va. 25840

1-2 p.m.

Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library

7999 Lynn Ave.

Hamlin, W.Va. 25523

Friday, Feb. 17

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Barboursville Senior Center

721 Central Ave.

Barboursville, W.Va. 25504

10 a.m. to noon

Princeton City Hall

100 Courthouse Road

Princeton, W.Va. 24740

11 a.m. to noon

Milton City Hall

1139 Smith St.

Milton, W.Va. 25541

Tuesday, Feb. 21

11 a.m. to noon

Boone-Madison Public Library

375 Main St.

Madison, W.Va. 25130

Wednesday, Feb. 22

10 a.m. to noon

Lewisburg City Hall

942 W. Washington St.

Lewisburg, W.Va. 24901

2-3 p.m.

Rainelle City Hall

201 Kanawha Ave.

Rainelle, W.Va. 25962

Monday, Feb. 27

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pocahontas County Library

500 Eighth St.

Marlinton, W.Va. 24954

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fort Gay Multi-Purpose Community Center

3135 Louisa St.

Fort Gay, W.Va. 25514

11 a.m. to noon

James Booten Memorial Apartments

Old Wayne Grade School

11081 Route 152

Wayne, W.Va. 25570

Tuesday, Feb. 28

11 a.m. to noon

Williamson Public Library

101 Logan St.

Williamson, W.Va. 25635

11 a.m. to noon

Webster Springs City Hall

146 McGraw Ave.

Webster Springs, W.Va. 26288

Noon to 1 p.m.

Stepptown Multi-Purpose Senior Citizens Center

U.S. Route 152

Stepptown, W.Va. 25674

1-2 p.m.

Kermit City Hall

101 Main St.

Kermit, W.Va. 25674

2-3 p.m.

Logan County Commission

300 Stratton St.

Logan W.Va. 25601