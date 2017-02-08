Most read
Rep. Jenkins Sets Constituent Office Hours for Third Congressional District
At the mobile office locations, members of Rep. Jenkins’ staff will be available to help Third District residents who are having problems with federal agencies and programs. Constituents are encouraged to bring along documents they have received from federal agencies related to their issues.
“My staff and I are committed to serving the people of the Third Congressional District of West Virginia. My staff has more than 30 years of experience working with federal agencies and can help cut through red tape. These mobile office hours offer residents the chance to meet with my staff on issues without having to travel to one of my district offices,” Rep. Jenkins said.
Thursday, Feb. 9
10 a.m. to noon
White Sulphur Springs City Hall
34 W. Main St.
White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. 24986
Monday, Feb. 13
10 a.m. to noon
Summersville City Hall
400 Broad St.
Summersville, W.Va. 26651
2-3 p.m.
Richwood City Hall
6 White Ave.
Richwood, W.Va. 26261
Wednesday, Feb. 15
11 a.m. to noon
Wyoming County Commission
506A River Road
Pineville, W.Va. 24874
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monroe Service Center
400 Main St.
Union, W.Va. 24983
Thursday, Feb. 16
10 a.m. to noon
Oak Hill City Hall
100 Kelly Ave.
Oak Hill, W.Va. 25901
11 a.m. to noon
Westmoreland Senior Center
3609 Hughes St.
Huntington, W.Va. 25704
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bison Multi-Purpose Community Center
330 Buffalo Creek Road
Kenova, W.Va. 25530
1-2 p.m.
Fayetteville Town Hall
125 N. Court St.
Fayetteville, W.Va. 25840
1-2 p.m.
Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library
7999 Lynn Ave.
Hamlin, W.Va. 25523
Friday, Feb. 17
9:30-10:30 a.m.
Barboursville Senior Center
721 Central Ave.
Barboursville, W.Va. 25504
10 a.m. to noon
Princeton City Hall
100 Courthouse Road
Princeton, W.Va. 24740
11 a.m. to noon
Milton City Hall
1139 Smith St.
Milton, W.Va. 25541
Tuesday, Feb. 21
11 a.m. to noon
Boone-Madison Public Library
375 Main St.
Madison, W.Va. 25130
Wednesday, Feb. 22
10 a.m. to noon
Lewisburg City Hall
942 W. Washington St.
Lewisburg, W.Va. 24901
2-3 p.m.
Rainelle City Hall
201 Kanawha Ave.
Rainelle, W.Va. 25962
Monday, Feb. 27
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pocahontas County Library
500 Eighth St.
Marlinton, W.Va. 24954
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Fort Gay Multi-Purpose Community Center
3135 Louisa St.
Fort Gay, W.Va. 25514
11 a.m. to noon
James Booten Memorial Apartments
Old Wayne Grade School
11081 Route 152
Wayne, W.Va. 25570
Tuesday, Feb. 28
11 a.m. to noon
Williamson Public Library
101 Logan St.
Williamson, W.Va. 25635
11 a.m. to noon
Webster Springs City Hall
146 McGraw Ave.
Webster Springs, W.Va. 26288
Noon to 1 p.m.
Stepptown Multi-Purpose Senior Citizens Center
U.S. Route 152
Stepptown, W.Va. 25674
1-2 p.m.
Kermit City Hall
101 Main St.
Kermit, W.Va. 25674
2-3 p.m.
Logan County Commission
300 Stratton St.
Logan W.Va. 25601