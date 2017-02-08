Statement on the passing of student Mitchell Higgins

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert issued the following statement this evening regarding the passing of student Mitchell Higgins after a weekend automobile accident on I-64.

 

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Marshall University family are with Mitchell’s family. We had all hoped for a different outcome and his tragic death has touched us deeply.

“My sympathies go out to his family and friends during this sad time.”

Gilbert added that the university’s Office of Student Affairs will be providing assistance and support to Higgins’s family.

Higgins was a senior history major from Sistersville.

