Wyndham Garden Hotel to Open in Cross Lanes

West Virginia’s first Wyndham Garden Hotel opens on February 24, 2017. The Wyndham Garden has 136 beautiful new rooms; full service restaurant, The Garden Grille; Tropical Indoor Pool and Heated Outdoor Pool; Fitness Center; Sauna; Business Center, meeting room, board room and the best high-speed internet available.

"We are proud to introduce an innovative, world-class hotel design to West Virginia," management said in a a press release. " Our modern architecture and unique design elements create a calm haven where you can switch off and recharge. In additional, Wyndham Rewards Program is rated #1 Best Hotel Reward Program by US News & World Report.”

More information contact: Scott Fletcher, general manager, 304.776.8070 or scott@wyndhamwv.com.