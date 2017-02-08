Most read
LETTER: Has Tsubasacon Outgrown Huntington Hotel Occupancy?
Making a drive through downtown Huntington and back 2-3 times a day is fairly inconvenient and also even pretty dangerous considering the number of near wrecks I've witnessed along the stretch what few times I've even been in Huntington. Point is, Tsubasacon is possibly over growing the Big Sandy arena area, perhaps not the venue, but definitely the hotel space of the area.
Which brings me to my question, would Tsubasacon ever consider moving back to the Charleston Civic Center?
If it did what impact would that make on attendance?
I know that the Civic Center has a large amount of space in their convention hall, a huge atrium, a theater area with a stage, and even a little lounge area. There would be plenty of hotel choices, all in easy walking distance. The town center mall food court and restaurants for food choices on the cheaper side.
So, staff and attendees alike, what would everyone's thoughts be on Tsubasacon being held in Charleston once again?
TERRY WAITE