Father/Daughter Valentine's Day Dance at BSSA

 Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 04:23 Updated 1 hour ago
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is delighted to announce the return of the Father-Daughter Valentine Dance on Friday, February 10th at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Conference Center Grand Ballroom from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  This event will be a special evening for dads and daughters to dress up, dance and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
  The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District invites guests to dance the night away to musical entertainment provided by Chad Midkiff of DCM Pro Events.  Additionally, guests will receive a special photo to commemorate the evening and each girl will receive a special Valentine rose.  Light refreshments will be served.  Skeffington’s is supporting this family-friendly event by offering tuxedo rental for the special price of $59.95, just mention the Father-Daughter Dance!  Tickets are $20 per couple and $5 for each additional daughter and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, at the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District Office in Heritage Station, and at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Box Office.    This event is presented by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.  For more information contact GHPRD Recreation Coordinator Stacey Leep at sleep@ghprd.org or 304.696.5954
