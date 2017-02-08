Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Davis, Concerned Citizens Group Prepare for Recall Effort
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- W.Va. AG Urges Tenants to Know the Law in Light of Bed Bug Issues
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- Huntington man sentenced to federal prison for role in multistate drug ring
- A Twist on Valentine's Day: Would You Take a Droid to Dinner? Would she Pass the Initial Real Woman Test?
- EEOC Extends Harassment Comment Period
Huntington Police Arrest Fugitives
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 05:14 Updated 54 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Among incidents reported Feb 6 were:
- Burglary/petit larceny, 700 block of Adams Avenue
- Petit larceny in the 800 block of 14 St. W. (donation jar)
- Petit larceny, 400 block Norway Avenue
- Overdose, 1000 block of 20th Street
- Burglary, 100 block of Buffington Street