Huntington Police Arrest Fugitives

 Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 05:14 Updated 54 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Huntington City police officers made six arrests on fugitive from justice or warrant executions on Feb. 6, among others which included intoxicating substances and drug paraphernalia and multiple charges on certain arrestees.

Among incidents reported Feb 6 were:

- Burglary/petit larceny, 700 block of Adams Avenue

- Petit larceny in the 800 block of 14 St. W. (donation jar)

- Petit larceny, 400 block Norway Avenue

- Overdose, 1000 block of 20th Street

- Burglary, 100 block of Buffington Street

