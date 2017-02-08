Lack of Prosecutor Delays McCallister Magistrate Trial

A Wayne County magistrate --- sitting in since all those from Cabell County recused themselves due to Tom's brother himself being an elected magistrate --- dismissed a protective order requested by a Huntington police officer related to barring him from the meeting.

A disorderly conduct magistrate trial of former mayoral candidate and council member Tom McCallister has been continued due to lack of a prosecutor. McCallister has been charged with disorderly conduct following a Huntington City Council meeting.

Disqualification by the Cabell County Prosecutors Office would trigger , presumably, a request for a neutral prosecutor through Prosecutor's Institute in Charleston.

Although ruled out of order by the chair at the fully packed meeting , no member of council seconded the ruling and council did not vote --- both are required to bar reentry of a disruptive member of public per council rules.

McCallister reminded HNN that the order barring him from Huntington City Council meetings was also dismissed, after he missed nearly the entire campaign season barred from Huntington City Hall.

The long time critic of city government who does lose his verbal temper often in public speaking had been seeking documentation on the Huntington Police and Huntington Fire Department boathouse construction. Overruns in the construction now contribute to the fiscal woes of the city.

Now, Steve Davis, League of Concerned Citizens, has raised another fiscal question --- the expenditure of money won as part of the on going best small city competition. In a statement he ASKED about how the funds have been spent.