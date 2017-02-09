School of Medicine’s department of surgery dedicates new simulation laboratory

The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s department of surgery on Tuesday unveiled its new simulation laboratory (sim lab), a 21st-century tool that provides surgical and procedure learning opportunities for surgical residents and, in turn, will enhance quality and safety outcomes for patients.

The sim lab was dedicated to Department Chair David Denning, M.D., who has served the medical school for 25 years.

“The role of simulation is vitally important in medical training and education,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the school of medicine. “These progressive technologies allow for surgical residents to experience multiple situations in an environment that mimics a host of surgical suite scenarios. I commend Dr. Denning and his faculty for their efforts to advance our surgical training to the next level.”

Farid Mozaffari, M.D., residency program director, says both the GI MENTOR™ and the BRONCH MENTOR™, simulate various training opportunities with true-to-life patient cases.

“Both of these simulators offer a number of modules that residents can use to learn about clinical situations, from the simple to the complex,” Mozaffari said. “We are grateful for Dr. Denning, whose leadership at Marshall Surgery has been outstanding over the years. He recognized the importance of a sim lab to our residency program and worked with our hospital partner, Cabell Huntington Hospital, and others to make it happen.”

Denning, a board-certified surgeon with a subspecialty certification in surgical critical care, graduated from the West Virginia University School of Medicine and completed a residency at Ohio State University. He began his surgical career in Huntington in 1982.

“It takes a team effort to train the surgeons of tomorrow and I’m very grateful to our partners for their support,” Denning said. “The goal of the simulation training is to ensure that patient safety is of paramount importance. These trainers assist the users in recognizing pathology as well as providing them an opportunity to perfect their skills before patient interaction.”

The sim lab is located in the department of surgery in the heart of clinical and teaching activity for residents and students. The total investment in the sim lab is nearly $200,000 and includes a wet lab where animal tissues are utilized to facilitate learning about suturing and knot-tying for future surgeons.