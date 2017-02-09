Music Mondays series to continue Feb. 20

Marshall University’s School of Music will present the second lecture of the spring “MUsic Mondays” series at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington.

The spring series, titled “Music and Communication, ” investigates various ways in which music communicates from the listener’s and the composer’s viewpoint.

The Feb. 20 lecture, “Music’s Emotional Affect,” explores historical accounts of music’s effect on listeners. Presenter Dr. Vicki Stroeher, professor of music history at Marshall, said from the time of Plato and Aristotle until the present day, philosophers and music theorists have been fascinated with the effect of music on the human soul.

“Aristotle observed that certain melodies had one effect on people’s behavior whereas other melodies had a different effect,” Stroeher said. “He then began to explore why that might be. Aristotle’s ideas were passed on to the next generations, but each subsequent generation thought about the issue from an individual aesthetic ideal. These various philosophies about how music shapes and moves us emotionally influenced composers and the specific musical content of their work.”

The spring series will continue through April with the following lecture topics:

March 27: Composing Love: Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata

April 17: At the Edge of Mortality: Beethoven’s String Quartet in A minor, Op. 132

Seating is limited. Participants are invited to arrive early to enjoy conversation and refreshments.

Organizers are asking for a $10 donation, payable at the door, with proceeds to benefit the music program. Checks should be made payable to Marshall University. MU students get in free with a Marshall ID.

For more information about MUsic Mondays, call the School of Music at 304-696-3117.