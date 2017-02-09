Most read
- Lack of Prosecutor Delays McCallister Magistrate Trial
- Davis, Concerned Citizens Group Prepare for Recall Effort
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- New Mothman Film Unveils A Terrifying Look at the Legendary Monster
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Huntington Police Arrest Fugitives
- LETTER: Has Tsubasacon Outgrown Huntington Hotel Occupancy?
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- LETTER: Gov. Justice budget plan cuts all state funding for WVPB, including Mountain Stage
Music Mondays series to continue Feb. 20
The spring series, titled “Music and Communication, ” investigates various ways in which music communicates from the listener’s and the composer’s viewpoint.
The Feb. 20 lecture, “Music’s Emotional Affect,” explores historical accounts of music’s effect on listeners. Presenter Dr. Vicki Stroeher, professor of music history at Marshall, said from the time of Plato and Aristotle until the present day, philosophers and music theorists have been fascinated with the effect of music on the human soul.
“Aristotle observed that certain melodies had one effect on people’s behavior whereas other melodies had a different effect,” Stroeher said. “He then began to explore why that might be. Aristotle’s ideas were passed on to the next generations, but each subsequent generation thought about the issue from an individual aesthetic ideal. These various philosophies about how music shapes and moves us emotionally influenced composers and the specific musical content of their work.”
The spring series will continue through April with the following lecture topics:
March 27: Composing Love: Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata
April 17: At the Edge of Mortality: Beethoven’s String Quartet in A minor, Op. 132
Seating is limited. Participants are invited to arrive early to enjoy conversation and refreshments.
Organizers are asking for a $10 donation, payable at the door, with proceeds to benefit the music program. Checks should be made payable to Marshall University. MU students get in free with a Marshall ID.
For more information about MUsic Mondays, call the School of Music at 304-696-3117.