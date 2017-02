Sanitary Bond Sale on Council Agenda

Huntington City Council's Monday Feb. 13 agenda includes an ordinance to approve the sale of $3.5 million in bonds for the Huntington Sanitary Board. Council meets at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

February 13, 2017

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: ORDINANCE FOR THE ABANDONMENT OF A PORTION OF AN UNUSED RIGHT OF WAY, BEING .022 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, KYLE DISTRICT, WEST VIRGINIA

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE DESIGN, ACQUISITION, CONSTRUCTION AND EQUIPPING OF CERTAIN ADDITIONS, BETTERMENTS AND IMPROVEMENTS TO THE EXISTING STORMWATER SYSTEM OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND THE FINANCING OF THE COST THEREOF, NOT OTHERWISE PROVIDED, THROUGH THE ISSUANCE BY THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON OF NOT MORE THAN $3,500,000 IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF STORMWATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2017 A; PROVIDING FOR THE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES OF AND SECURITY FOR THE HOLDER OF SUCH BONDS; AUTHORIZING THE SALE AND PROVIDING FOR THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF SUCH BONDS AND ADOPTING OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING THERETO

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING TAX INCENTIVES FOR ROADHOUSE INVESTMENTS OF HUNTINGTON, WV, LLC D/B/A TEXAS ROADHOUSE, PURSUANT TO SECTION 787.54 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

8. Resolution re Appointment: A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #3 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

9. Resolution re:: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF JAMES D. RORRER TO THE WATER QUALITY BOARD/HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

10. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF ROBERT ADKINS TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

11. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF SEAN HORNBUCKLE TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Tom McGuffin

12. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL T. YON TO THE HUNTINGTON URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY (HURA) OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

13. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF GERALD EUGENE HOLLEY II TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tina Brooks

14. Good & Welfare

15. Adjournment