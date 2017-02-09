Most read
Two St. Albans men each sentenced to seven years in federal prison for their roles in large-scale methamphetamine conspiracy
As part of a comprehensive investigation, agents from the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team, and Homeland Security Investigations intercepted several mail packages that contained methamphetamine, other drugs, or drug proceeds. Throughout the course of the conspiracy, several pounds of methamphetamine were transported from California and Nevada into the Southern District of West Virginia via the United States mail or through individuals driving packages of drugs into the area. Cobb and Shamblen each admitted that they worked with Joseph Cooper, a codefendant, to arrange for the shipment and transport of methamphetamine to West Virginia.
Shamblen admitted that in April 2015, he arranged for the shipment of a package sent to him by Cooper containing over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Shamblen further admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine contained in the package. Cobb lived with Cooper in Nevada for a short time, and also helped with the packaging and distribution of methamphetamine. Cobb’s fingerprint was found on a package containing approximately 3 grams of crystal methamphetamine that was sent to an individual in St. Albans in April 2015. The methamphetamine from both of the packages was laboratory tested and found to be over 90% pure.
Cooper was sentenced to 14 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Benjamin Childers, another individual involved with the transport of methamphetamine in this drug trafficking organization, was sentenced to 10 years and a month in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Assistant United States Attorney Haley Bunn is responsible for these prosecutions. United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., imposed the sentences and is presiding over these cases.These cases are being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug